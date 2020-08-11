Planned Aug. 12 remembrance could violate permit, virus regulations

Due to the revenue shortfalls from the pandemic, a Unity Days Committee was not appointed by the city manager and city council did not approve program funding.

Organizers of Wednesday’s event are asking attendees to stay six feet apart, wear a mask at all times, use hand sanitizer before and after touching shared items or eating and to find a separate space further from others to remove masks for eating/drinking. They’re asking people to stay home if they, or someone in their household, have a fever or any other virus symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the past two weeks.

Conn said that they’re asking people to respect their space, and for the media and police to stay away from the event.

Rivera said organizers have a safety plan but declined to go into details. She said the press release and the Facebook event are pretty clear about the event’s intentions.

“If people choose not to not respect that, then, you know, we'll certainly be having conversations, but we have made those requests and we've made those in good faith and we expect them to be accepted in good faith,” she said. “We're here to aid our community and everybody needs to help that.”