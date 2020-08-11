Planned Aug. 12 remembrance could violate permit, virus regulations

Community members are planning to gather at Market Street Park Wednesday to “reclaim the park” in an event that could be in violation of two city ordinances.
The gathering will mark the three-year anniversary of white supremacists gathering in the same park for the planned Unite the Right rally, which ended in chaos and the death of counterprotestor Heather Heyer and two Virginia State Police troopers.
The event is being hosted by community members Congregate Charlottesville, Defund Cville PD, SURJ Cville and the Charlottesville chapter of Democratic Socialists of America.
Ang Conn and Chris Rivera, who are helping organize the event, said the park has been a space of harm and brutality for decades.
“2017 really showed what lengths people were willing to go in order to uphold the status quo and what lengths people were willing to go to fight for liberation, and because of that, we have a community that has been truly harmed and then had a moment of intense trauma,” Rivera said. “Trauma doesn't just dissipate, one year, two years, three years later; it takes active repair in order to repair trauma, and so this event is an act of active repair.”
The Reclaim the Park event will include food, art projects, dancing and other activities. Organizers have asked the media and police to stay away from the event.
Rivera and Conn said they did not get a permit from the city for the event. City Manager Tarron Richardson said in a statement that event permits have been suspended since the declaration of a local emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic and no event permits were issued for any city parks on Tuesday or Wednesday.
“There are exceptions around the permitting rule,” Rivera said. “And one of those is for those that have clergy persons present and more of a religious presence, and we will have clergy there throughout the day leading reflection and prayer.”
The event could be in violation of the city’s event permitting guidelines, which were revised in the wake of the deadly 2017 rally, and enhanced regulations to slow the coronavirus pandemic.
The city’s operating procedures for special events make exceptions for events of fewer than 50 people and demonstrations that occur without prior planning or announcement as a spontaneous response to a newsworthy occurrence. The procedures state that demonstrations taking place in response to a news-worthy occurrence more than 48 hours after the occurrence “will not qualify as spontaneous demonstrations, even without prior planning or announcement, and sponsors of events outside this window must apply for and receive a permit for an event expected to draw 50 or more persons.”
“The other thing about the whole permitting process is we really want to make sure that folks understand that everything doesn't need a permit,” Rivera said. “The way to shut down the Unite the Right rally wasn't a permitting process, that would have helped, but the way to shut down the Unite the Right rally is to be actively fighting racism and white supremacy culture.”
Last month, the city also adopted an ordinance to restrict certain public and private in-person gatherings to a maximum of 50 people due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In that ordinance, gatherings for religious exercise, expressive activity on a public street or public sidewalks and spontaneous demonstrations are exempt from the maximum of 50 people.
After first being warned by a law enforcement officer to disperse, organizers can be charged with a Class 3 misdemeanor and attendees can be charged with a Class 4 misdemeanor, according to the city’s ordinance.
In Richardson’s statement, he said any events that block city streets or violate the coronavirus ordinance “have a direct impact on service delivery and can endanger the health and safety of the community.” The statement did not mention any plans for the city to enforce the ordinance or the permitting regulations. Instead, it asked city residents to “join us in safely observing this anniversary.”
After the two torch-lit rallies in May and October 2017, the city worked with D.C. law firm K&L Gates on a pro bono basis to help amend the city’s operating procedures for special events and demonstrations. Then-city manager Maurice Jones authorized changes later that year, and council approved the ordinance in 2018.
Last year, after community pushback, city council delayed adoption of proposed changes to regulations for special events, but later adopted changes in September 2018.
According to the new regulations, those who advertise, promote, or conduct an event for which a permit is required without first obtaining a permit can be charged with a civil penalty of up to $500. Wednesday’s event started being advertised earlier in the week.
City Spokesman Brian Wheeler said the city manager would generally enforce the use of the park for an event without a special event permit.
“Usually that's done after the fact,” Wheeler said. “[The organizer] would get a letter with the citation.”
The Charlottesville Police Department would enforce any violations of the gathering limitations in the COVID-19 ordinance.
When asked if any city staff would be monitoring any potential events downtown Wednesday, Wheeler said, “I don’t have any comment on that.”
Last year, the city marked the rally’s anniversary through Unity Days events throughout the summer, which were organized and planned by community members, funded by the city and reserved the downtown parks for activities during the weekend. On Aug. 12, 2019, a Unity Days interfaith service was held, local activists held a banner drop and car attack survivors and other community members gathered in a circle to pray, reflect and sing at Fourth Street.
Due to the revenue shortfalls from the pandemic, a Unity Days Committee was not appointed by the city manager and city council did not approve program funding.
Organizers of Wednesday’s event are asking attendees to stay six feet apart, wear a mask at all times, use hand sanitizer before and after touching shared items or eating and to find a separate space further from others to remove masks for eating/drinking. They’re asking people to stay home if they, or someone in their household, have a fever or any other virus symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the past two weeks.
Conn said that they’re asking people to respect their space, and for the media and police to stay away from the event.
Rivera said organizers have a safety plan but declined to go into details. She said the press release and the Facebook event are pretty clear about the event’s intentions.
“If people choose not to not respect that, then, you know, we'll certainly be having conversations, but we have made those requests and we've made those in good faith and we expect them to be accepted in good faith,” she said. “We're here to aid our community and everybody needs to help that.”
The city is closing vehicle crossings on the Downtown Mall to “facilitate safe visitation and solemn remembrances at the site of the 2017 attack,” Richardson said in a statement. Charlottesville Area Transit stops along Market and Water streets and Ridge McIntire Road are being detoured.
In addition to the street crossings closures, City Hall will be closed on Wednesday, according to an email Richardson sent to city staff Tuesday afternoon.
The email did not make it clear whether Wednesday would be a paid day off. Prior to Tuesday's Planning Commission meeting, Missy Creasy, deputy director of planning, said City Hall would be closed because "they're unsure about what the activities will be downtown," but employees will still work from home.
Asked about the discrepancy, Wheeler said, "City employees will be paid. Some will chose to work remotely, others may choose not to work as a time of reflection and remembrance of Saturday, August 12, 2017. Other essential employees have to work regardless."
City Hall will resume normal operating hours on Thursday, according to the email.
