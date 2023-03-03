The 42nd annual Virginia Piedmont Regional Science Fair will return to the University of Virginia’s North Fork Discovery Park on Saturday.

Students in grades six through 12 will display their projects relating to science, technology, engineering and math. Awards will be presented at the end of the fair.

The competition will feature projects from students from the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fluvanna, Greene, King George, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania, Fauquier and Stafford.

“We are pleased to host this year's Virginia Piedmont Regional Science Fair at North Fork and help encourage the next generation of innovators," said UVa Vice President of Research Melur “Ram” Ramasubramanian in a university statement. "The fair is an excellent opportunity for middle and high school students to explore and learn about opportunities as future scientists, teachers, and engineers.”

Community members are invited to visit the fair and view projects between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. in North Fork’s Town Centers Three and Four at 994 and 995 Research Park Blvd. north of Charlottesville. The awards presentation will follow at 5:15 p.m. in the North Fork Meeting Room in Town Center Four.