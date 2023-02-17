Charlottesville and Albemarle County entrepreneurs and small business owners can apply for a 10-week program for developing business skills, ending with a pitch competition for prize money.

The Piedmont Pitch program is a collaboration between the city of Charlottesville’s Office of Economic Development and Albemarle County Economic Development to support the local small business community. The 10-week program includes eight training sessions, pitch preparation with a business adviser and the opportunity to develop a business plan, according to a statement from the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center.

“Through our Business Essentials Training, new and existing business owners will have the opportunity to continue to grow as innovators,” center Director Rebecca Haydock said in a statement.

In May, graduates of the Piedmont Pitch will have a chance to pitch for $15,000 in prize money. Those awards are available due to sponsorships from the Charlottesville and Albemarle economic development offices and the Community Investment Collaborative.

Applications for the program are due by Feb. 28. Those interested can learn more at piedmontpitch.com or complete an online application form.