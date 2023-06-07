Charlottesville skies were hazy on Tuesday as smoke from Canadian wildfires drifted south.

More than 8 million acres in Canada have been burned this year, putting the country on track for its worst wildfire season ever.

The smoke that has made its way south along the Eastern Seaboard has covered the skies of U.S. cities and caused air quality to fall drastically in some parts of the country.

In Charlottesville on Tuesday, the air quality had fallen to a level considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

There are now more than 400 wildfires burning in Canada, specifically in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Quebec.

On the East Coast, in Quebec alone, more than 150 active wildfires are burning, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center.

The smoke in the U.S. is not likely to dissipate soon as a cold front moving south is set to bring northerly winds and push smoke-filled Canadian air even farther south and east through the week.