Charlottesville Parks & Recreation opened its so-called spray grounds at four different parks over the weekend.

"A great Mother's Day surprise," Jane Levy told The Daily Progress while sitting with her family at Belmont Park.

Spray grounds are structures located within the park that have water features as opposed to a swimming pool.

The four parks containing spray grounds are: Tonsler Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park and Belmont Park. The spray grounds are free and open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.