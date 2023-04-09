Christians around the world celebrated Easter on Sunday.

The holiest of holy days for the faith, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ as described in the Christian Bible, many began the day with a sunrise service.

At Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charlottesville, that meant congregants were up before dawn to make it in time for the 6:47 a.m. service held outside the brick church on Jefferson Park Avenue.

Service was framed by the early blooms of spring and accompanied by music, played and sung.

And while an Easter fire was lit as is tradition, it also helped warm the hands of congregants in the chilly early morning temperatures, which dropped as low as 33 degrees Sunday morning.

Immanuel Lutheran's Easter service was followed on Sunday by a potluck breakfast and egg hunt.