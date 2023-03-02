The Gallery at Studio IX will hold an opening reception Friday for a new exhibit by Staunton-based photographer Monica Pedynkowski.

The exhibit is titled “Neither Here nor There” and documents two events: Pedynkowski’s 2018 trip around the U.S. in an SUV and the displacement of Ukrainians after the Russian invasion in 2022.

Pedynkowski said that the photos from her trip around the country came from small moments but had large impacts on her.

“The images are of the people and the places that gave this trip structure,” said Pedynkowski in the exhibit’s description. “People that are etched in my brain and memory, even if I spoke with them only briefly.”

Meanwhile, she said the 2022 photos “are about the soft casualties of war, being caught in the in between, and starting a new life that [the subjects] didn’t ask for.”

An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at 969 Second St. in Charlottesville. The exhibit will be open through March 26.