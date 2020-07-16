The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office has identified an Alexandria man as the person found drowned in Lake Anna Sunday afternoon.
Deputies said Nathaniel R Mines, 50, was in the proximity of Duerson Point when friends lost sight of him.
“Mines was on a small flotation raft when the wind blew him a considerable distance from his boat. He left the flotation and attempted to swim back to the boat,” sheriff’s officials said in a release. “He was observed changing his mind and attempting to return to the raft when he went under and his friends lost sight of him.”
Water search and rescue personnel from the Louisa County Fire and Emergency Services department assisted sheriff’s deputies along with sheriff’s deputies and rescue personnel from Spotsylvania County.
Crews from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, formerly known as the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, also helped in the search for Mines as did local members of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Mines’ body was discovered by members of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office dive team.
It is believed to be the first drowning in the lake this summer.
