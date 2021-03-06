Permit issued to reduce height of Louisa County Confederate flag

Much of the Flaggers’ argument centered around approval for the structure they claimed had been granted by a county employee over the phone. However, with a lack of written evidence, the Flaggers had a difficult time proving this claim, which in part led to the Board of Zoning Appeals’ decision to deny their appeal.

At some point after the erection of the flag, the Flaggers argued that the pole and flag are a monument to the Civil War and to Pvt. Richard Willis Proffitt, who is buried near the flag’s site. Pointing to a portion of the state code that, at one point, prevented the removal of the two Confederate statues in downtown Charlottesville, the Flaggers argued the same law should apply to the flagpole.

That law has since changed and now allows for localities to remove war monuments, though Charlottesville’s statues remain due to an appeal currently before the Supreme Court of Virginia following a 2019 lawsuit.

In a bid to keep the Louisa flagpole at its current size, Gary Freix, the property owner, and Flaggers representative Grayson Jennings testified in August in Louisa County Circuit Court that there was a wall and two statues placed nearby, which, in conjunction with the flagpole, constituted a monument.