Peptide possibly pivotal in infant breathing, researchers say

Researchers discovered that suppressing the peptide production resulted in breathing difficulties and an increase in apneas, which are potentially dangerous pauses in breathing. These apneas further increased with changes in environmental temperature.

These observations suggest that problems with the neuropeptide system might contribute to sudden infant death syndrome, known as SIDS. Might, however, is the key word because the syndrome is still a mystery.

SIDS is a term used to explain the inexplicable death of a healthy baby less than a year old, usually during sleep.

“SIDS is a complicated diagnosis about which we don’t know very much. A lot of times it’s diagnosed by the process of elimination. It wasn’t this or this or this or that, it was SIDS,” Bayliss said. “The brain cells we’re talking about haven’t been well defined in the human brain so whether the peptides result in apneas in humans we can’t say for sure. This gives us something to look for, to see if it may be part of the disorder.”

Next up for the researchers is getting to know more about the peptide in mice.

“We’re interested in learning how the peptide gets turned on, the fundamental biology of it and, with all the things a baby has to take care of at birth, are there other systems creating peptides? Is this a more general phenomenon or specific to breathing? Bayliss said. “The intermediate step is to find out how these changes come about in the system and can we make a link with humans and what we’re finding in mice?”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.