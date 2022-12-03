 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Pen Park Lane fire results in one death

  • 0
Fatal aftermath

An investigator combs through the ruins of 1175 Pen Park Lane after an overnight fire tore through the dwelling and, according to the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue, led to the finding of a deceased occupant. According to a release, a passerby called 911, and the first firefighters arrived seven minutes after their 12:40 a.m. dispatch on Dec. 2 to find flames coming through the roof of the residence. The house is owned by a trust associated with the late Barbara E. Nunnally, who died in January. While officials have yet to name the deceased person, a neighbor says that a relative of the late owner had been living there. The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the blaze.

 Hawes Spencer

On Thursday, an overnight fire 1175 Pen Park Lane tore through the dwelling and, according to the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue, led to the finding of a deceased occupant. According to a release, a passerby called 911, and the first firefighters arrived seven minutes after their 12:40 a.m. dispatch on Dec. 2 to find flames coming through the roof of the residence. The house is owned by a trust associated with the late Barbara E. Nunnally, who died in January. While officials have yet to name the deceased person, a neighbor says that a relative of the late owner had been living there. The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the blaze.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Behind the Headlines: Investigating the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert