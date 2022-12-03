Pen Park Lane fire results in one death

On Thursday, an overnight fire 1175 Pen Park Lane tore through the dwelling and, according to the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue, led to the finding of a deceased occupant. According to a release, a passerby called 911, and the first firefighters arrived seven minutes after their 12:40 a.m. dispatch on Dec. 2 to find flames coming through the roof of the residence. The house is owned by a trust associated with the late Barbara E. Nunnally, who died in January. While officials have yet to name the deceased person, a neighbor says that a relative of the late owner had been living there. The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the blaze.