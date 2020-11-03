 Skip to main content
Pedestrian struck crossing U.S. 29 near Fashion Square
Pedestrian struck crossing U.S. 29 near Fashion Square

A vehicle struck a pedestrian trying to cross U.S. 29 near Charlottesville Fashion Square mall Tuesday evening, sending the person to the hospital and closing the roadway for about an hour.

Albemarle County police say the person was crossing the highway at Twentyninth Place around 5:30 p.m., walking from the shopping center toward the mall, when a northbound vehicle struck the individual.

The person’s identity and medical condition were not released. Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

— Staff reports

