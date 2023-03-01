Two of the three planned spans for a new pedestrian bridge system that the University of Virginia plans to open as part of its highly-anticipated Contemplative Commons project were installed over the winter break including the one over Emmet Street, shown here.

According to University project manager Sarita Herman, the steel superstructure of two trestles, an initial concrete pour, and an internal snow-melt system have been completed with painting, guardrail installation and concrete finishing slated for the summer.

While Herman calls the bridge work about 75% complete, she warns that the bridge may not open to the public this year as had been hoped. "The official opening is planned for spring of 2024," she tells the Daily Progress in an email.

