Patient's positive COVID test puts some UVa hospital staff in quarantine

“A test now doesn’t mean that four days from now symptoms won’t develop,” said Dr. Costi Sifri, director of hospital epidemiology at UVa. “Going into quarantine is important because what happened on Monday doesn’t reflect what the test will show four days later.”

Medical Center officials screen patients prior to admission to determine if they are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or may have been in contact with someone with virus. UVa often receives patients who transfer from other hospitals and those patients go through similar screening, but do not necessarily receive a test prior to admission.

“We identify patients who have symptoms or risk factors and that ends up a being a pretty liberal testing protocol. We test many of them, but we don’t test everybody,” said Sifri.

Staff, visitors and patients are required to wear masks when possible and maintain social distancing. Sifri noted that nurses, doctors and other caregivers cannot always maintain proper social distance when taking care of patients.

“We emphasize the approach that anybody we’re seeing could have COVID and that at any time we ourselves could have COVID and act accordingly,” he said.