Charlottesville’s Parking Advisory Panel plans to meet on Tuesday to discuss parking garage repairs and on-street restaurant parking.

Charlottesville’s parking manager George Sandridge will present on work being done on the Market Street Garage and the Water Street Garage, the latter of which the city acquired this past summer for $1.6 million. Meanwhile, the Market Street Garage is scheduled to receive preventive waterproofing maintenance this spring and summer on its four levels.

Additionally, Charlottesville’s business development manager George Sandridge is scheduled to present about on-street parking spaces for restaurant pickup, according to the meeting agenda.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 3:30 p.m. in the CitySpace Main Conference Room at 100 Fifth St. NE in Charlottesville.

The Parking Advisory Panel guides Charlottesville staff in making decisions about public parking, according to the city website.