Pantops Community Advisory Committee meets Monday

The Pantops Community Advisory Committee plans to discuss concepts to improve Free Bridge Lane at its monthly meeting on Monday.

Albemarle County Transportation Planner Jessica Hersh-Ballering is expected to present two design concepts for Free Bridge Lane, which runs near Darden Towe Park along the Rivanna River. There will be time for questions afterwards, according to a statement.

Both proposals for Free Bridge Lane feature spots along the riverbank with picnic and fitness areas. The “Multi-Modal Boulevard” proposal has a one-way boulevard for bicycles and automobiles, a separated bike lane and a footpath near the river bank. Meanwhile, the “Promenade” proposal features a shared two-way lane for bikers and pedestrians, more picnic space and extra seating areas.

The project incorporates the objectives of “environmental preservation and expanding outdoor recreational opportunities,” according to a statement, both of which are recommended in the 2019 Pantops Master Plan.

The Pantops Community Advisory Committee meets at 6:15 p.m. on Monday in the Kessler Conference Room at Martha Jefferson Hospital Outpatient Center at 595 Martha Jefferson Drive in Charlottesville. For more information and other meeting times, visit https://www.albemarle.org/community/county-calendar.