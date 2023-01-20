 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pantops Community Advisory Committee meets Monday

  • 0
free bridge render.JPG

A rendering of the "Promenade" design for Free Bridge Lane, one of the two concepts being presented at Monday's meeting.

 ALBEMARLE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

The Pantops Community Advisory Committee plans to discuss concepts to improve Free Bridge Lane at its monthly meeting on Monday.

Albemarle County Transportation Planner Jessica Hersh-Ballering is expected to present two design concepts for Free Bridge Lane, which runs near Darden Towe Park along the Rivanna River. There will be time for questions afterwards, according to a statement.

Both proposals for Free Bridge Lane feature spots along the riverbank with picnic and fitness areas. The “Multi-Modal Boulevard” proposal has a one-way boulevard for bicycles and automobiles, a separated bike lane and a footpath near the river bank. Meanwhile, the “Promenade” proposal features a shared two-way lane for bikers and pedestrians, more picnic space and extra seating areas.

The project incorporates the objectives of “environmental preservation and expanding outdoor recreational opportunities,” according to a statement, both of which are recommended in the 2019 Pantops Master Plan. 

People are also reading…

The Pantops Community Advisory Committee meets at 6:15 p.m. on Monday in the Kessler Conference Room at Martha Jefferson Hospital Outpatient Center at 595 Martha Jefferson Drive in Charlottesville. For more information and other meeting times, visit https://www.albemarle.org/community/county-calendar.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Google becomes the latest tech company to announce mass layoffs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert