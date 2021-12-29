Pamela Brown steps up when needed

“I got bitten by the teaching bug, and that was it,” she said. “I like to say, it’s a calling; not just a career. Being around the students and the special education kids specifically, I just found my place, found my people.”

Brown was recognized nationally for her contributions, particularly those during the pandemic, by Ford Motor Company as one of the Ford Freedom Unsung Teacher Heroes of COVID-19. Twenty-five educators received the award, which came with $1,000 and resources for their classrooms.

Brown initially thought the award was a scam when she heard about it.

“I was shocked,” she said. “It was very humbling, because I do stuff but I just do it and don’t think about it. I’m behind the scenes a lot doing stuff, and I don’t really care if people know that I’m doing it or not.”

But Brown said she’s driven to make the community a better place.

“Charlottesville’s not always an easy place to live; it’s expensive,” she said. “You just try to do what you can to make it better for the next person coming behind you. Because somebody had to do it for me, so I need to do it for somebody else.”