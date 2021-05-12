 Skip to main content
Palmyra man dies of injuries from motorcycle crash
A motorcycle crash has claimed the life of a Palmyra man who died Monday of injuries he suffered in the wreck.

Peyton Michael Murray was seriously injured in the May 3 single-vehicle crash on Milton Road near Gables Run at about 9:20 p.m., according to Albemarle County police.

Murray was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where he was treated for a week before succumbing to his injuries, according to police and social media posts of friends and family.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the county police. It is the second traffic fatality to be investigated by county police this year.

— Staff reports

