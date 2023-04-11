A Palmyra man has been arrested and charged for the Feb. 8 shooting at the Wicked Hits smoke and game room in Charlottesville that left one man injured.

Forty-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown was arrested on Tuesday and faces five criminal charges related to the incident, according to Charlottesville police.

Those charges include use of a firearm in commission of a felony, malicious wounding, maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school zone and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The charges stem from what was originally a “disorder call” at the Wicked Hits location in Charlottesville’s Rose Hill neighborhood on Feb. 8.

Police said they responded to the call at about 12:24 a.m. that morning.

What had started as altercation between two individuals, they said, resulted in one of those individuals producing a firearm.

“The call quickly escalated into a shooting,” the police department said in a statement released on Feb. 8.

One of the individuals at the shooting was injured on the scene, police said, and was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center for the treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The shooter, who police have identified as Brown, fled the scene and was at large until his arrest on Tuesday.

The vehicle used, a bronze 2003 Nissan Altima, has still not been recovered, police said on Tuesday.

Brown was taken into custody with the assistance of U.S. marshals, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

Brown was being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail on Tuesday night.