Palmyra bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fluvanna County. The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. Thursday on Winnsville Drive, less than a mile west of Cabel Lane.
A bicyclist, James L. Ferguson, 59, of Palmyra, was killed in the crash. He was riding along Winnsville Drive when he collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe.
The driver of the Tahoe was not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
— Staff reports
