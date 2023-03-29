Piedmont Virginia Community College Career Services will host its 38th annual job fair from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the main campus in Charlottesville. Over 70 employers from within the region will be on campus, ready to meet area job seekers. The job fair is free and open to the public.

“We are happy to provide this regional event to help support our students and the workforce needs of our community,” said PVCC Director of Career Services André Luck. “We look forward to welcoming employers and job seekers to this magnificent fair.”

With this year’s event, PVCC continues its long-term history of connecting employers with local talent, according to the school. Participants are encouraged to bring resumes and be ready to network and meet with representatives from a diverse array of businesses and organizations seeking resources. Employers will be recruiting for full- and part-time positions, as well as summer jobs and internships for high school and college students.

“One of our important roles as a community college is to prepare learners for today’s jobs and tomorrow’s opportunities,” said PVCC President Jean Runyon. “We are excited to host the job fair to match talent with business and industry employment needs.”

Parking will be available at the Stultz Center, located to the immediate right on College Drive. A shuttle bus will bring attendees from Stultz to the main building for the fair.

For a full list of registered employers and sponsors, visit pvcc.edu/jobfair.

Established in 1972, PVCC is a nonresidential, two-year institution of higher education that serves Central Virginia – principally, residents of the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson. PVCC is one of 23 community colleges in Virginia that comprise the Virginia Community College System.