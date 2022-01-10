Outages shrink a week after winter storm

On the first night following the storm, a majority of energy customers in Fluvanna, Greene, Nelson and Albemarle counties were out of power along with nearly half of Charlottesville.

Albemarle County started Monday morning with 143 people out of power, and officials planned to reach out individually to each of those people to check on them and see what they need. County executive Jeff Richardson said by the end of day, either the county or utility company will have talked with those people. Those conversations will inform next steps, such as whether to keep warming stations open, Richardson said.

Two warming stations were open Monday in Albemarle County at the Scottsville and Greenwood community centers.

“We want to finish this storm,” Richardson said. “That we get people back in power, that we get things through the energy providers and that we have a handle that the community is back on stable ground.”