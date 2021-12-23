Our first Distinguished Dozen: Carolyn Hill

“There are so many people she sees over the course of the day, and she keeps track of all of us and all of our families,” said Janine Dozier, who nominated Hill.

Everyone who has parked in parking garages knows that they can all be confusing—one way this way, one way that. Then there are cars parked over the line that prevent you from parking in the coveted spot you thought you’d snagged. And parking garages are often dark.

That’s where the light of Carolyn Hill comes in, say those who know her.

Dozier, who is executive director of the Discovery Museum in downtown Charlottesville, said that Hill’s kindness meant a great deal to her especially during the early stage of the pandemic.

“We were closed for eighteen months,” said Dozier. “When I came back in January 2020, we didn’t even know if the museum would be able to open back up.”

Hill, who knew that Dozier was head of the museum, understood that Dozier was concerned about the museum, the children, families and employees — in other words, the museum’s future.

“Carolyn gave me this wonderful talk, asking was there anything she could do,” Dozier recalled.