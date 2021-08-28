Orange VFW post to mark 90th anniversary with open house Sept. 4

Those unfamiliar with the post might not notice it right away. The current building is the organization’s second structure and tucked behind Abundant Life Christian Church, opposite the Orange County Airport. The original post building was a brick-faced Quonset hut, which remains inside the adjacent church.

Abundant Life minister the Rev. Dwane Pugh said he and the church family had been praying about finding a building for the nascent church and first had gotten the old Pizza Shanty building on Route 20 across from the airport.

“That wasn’t really big enough for a church,” he said. “But I was driving down Route 20 and God told me to ‘go right, right now’ and I turned up by D & J and found commander Lewis Byram mowing grass at his house and he said he was praying about what to do with the post’s Quonset hut.”

While the original post members met in the hut for years, they later constructed the block building that has since served as the meeting room. The hut was rented out for gatherings and functions, but increasingly had become the site of unfavorable behavior, Pugh noted.

He said the post members were looking for a tenant that would more accurately share its mission in the community.