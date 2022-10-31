Orange County to decide between Spanberger and Vega

This coming Tuesday, Nov. 8, Orange County residents will vote as members of the 7th District of Virginia, after 2016’s redistricting had made them members of the 5th.

Now, voters in Orange County will join Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, and counties toward the northern part of the state in deciding between two women with a background in Law Enforcement: incumbent Abigail Spanberger and challenger, Yesli Vega.

Spanberger reclaimed the 7th District for Democrats in 2018, as she beat Dave Brat, the Tea Party candidate who, in the term before, upset then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in the primaries.

Spanberger, a former CIA and federal law enforcement officer, was spurred into action after seeing legislation meant to ensure equal pay for women was voted down on the floors of the Capitol. When she announced her candidacy, no Democrat had won in the 7th in over 40 years, and her victory was one of dozens of victories for Democrats that came as a response to the 2016 Presidential election.

“I have represented all of Orange County since I was first sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives in January 2019,” Spanberger wrote in an email. “I’ve been honored to get to know the communities that make up this wonderful place — and I’ve been proud to deliver results to Orange County through constituent services, project funding (such as $120,000 for Booster Park renovations), and resources from my office. I’ve also been proud to focus on expanding high-speed broadband internet access in this community and its surrounding counties. And throughout my time in the U.S. House, I have been a strong advocate for Virginia’s farmers — working directly with crop and livestock producers across our district — including in Orange — to advocate for policies that matter to farm families, agribusinesses, and our rural communities.”

Vega, a Prince William County Supervisor and law enforcement officer, is running as a Republican to fight against what she feels is the expansion of “woke culture." She believes that essential liberties such as freedom of speech are being threatened. She also is running on fiscal conservatism, a hallmark of Republican campaigns.

“I’ve spent a majority of my life serving my community,” Vega said. “First as a police officer for the Alexandria Police Department, then the Manassas Park Police Department. I still serve as a Prince William County Deputy Sheriff today. Then when I saw the turn our nation was taking, I knew I had to get involved and make a difference in another way. That’s why I ran for the Prince William Board of Supervisors and won my seat at the peak of the Blue wave in 2018. During my time as a supervisor, I’ve fought to cut taxes, stop government overreach, and rein in wasteful spending.”

Vega, the daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, is also passionate about things like immigration, and what she feels is the failure to secure America’s borders.

“As the daughter of Salvadoran immigrants,” she says on her website, “it’s been truly astounding to see that the President of El Salvador has been more committed to securing America’s borders than the Biden administration. Shortly after taking office, Biden suspended the safe third country security deals we had in place with countries like El Salvador in a deliberate attempt to encourage illegal entry by those without documentation… In addition, gangs like MS-13 have been allowed to metastasize and prey on our communities.

"I know – my family grew up under that fear, and saw vicious attacks, even killings of loved ones at the hands of this barbaric gang. This was why I fought so hard to preserve Prince William County’s vital 287(g) agreement with the federal government. This agreement ensured that the most dangerous criminals arrested by county law enforcement would be checked for their immigration status.. With the ending of the 287(g) agreement, the county jail now no longer notifies ICE when illegal immigrants that commit violent crimes are arrested.”

Differing views on abortion rights

A huge issue that will be reflected on the ballot this year is women’s health. Following the end of Roe v Wade, virtually every midterm election in the country is taking a hard look at candidates and their position on abortion and a woman’s right to choose. While Spanberger has always been unequivocally pro-choice since the inception of her campaign, which began as a reaction to the lack of gender equality and the protections thereof, Vega’s campaign has been more nebulous and avoided direct confrontation on the matter. After the release of audio alleging that Vega “doubted” whether or not a woman could get pregnant from rape, both sides issued statements admonishing the other. When directly asked on the record following the release of the audio, Vega clarified that she is pro-life, but supported exceptions for rape, incest and for the health of the mother.

When asked what she would say to someone who is on the fence about whom to vote for, Spanberger said that her track record speaks for itself.

“There is a clear contrast between my opponent and me. I have a record of getting things done for Virginians — whether through passing commonsense legislation, listening to the voices of our rural communities, increasing federal funding for local law enforcement, serving on the House Agriculture Committee, or returning more than $21 million to taxpayers through casework…. She talks a big game about the economy – but she has no plan on how to address serious issues stemming from disruptions in our supply chains to the high prices Virginians are feeling at the grocery store or gas pump.

"In contrast, I have been endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for my support of pro-growth policies and work to support small businesses. My record of delivering for Virginians is made possible by my willingness to work across the aisle to get things done.

"In my reelection campaign, I’ve been proud to earn the endorsement of people and organizations from across the political spectrum, like former Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman, Culpeper Town Police Chief Chris Jenkins, the National Security Leaders for America – a group of 200-plus Veterans and retired national security leaders – as well as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. I’ve earned these endorsements, because I have a proven track record — and I hope the people of Orange County will put their faith in me once again.”

When asked the same question, Vega said that voters should ask themselves if their lives are better now than they were two years ago, and that they should reject the radical left of Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden—and in turn, Abigail Spanberger.

“I always ask voters on the campaign trail, is your life better today than it was two years ago?” Vega said. “The resounding answer has been, ‘no.’ In the last two years, the price of gas, groceries, rent, and electricity have gone through the roof. Virginians are scared to walk down their own streets because crime has gotten so bad. And parents continue to worry the federal government will cut them out of their children’s lives. We’ve seen our country decline drastically in a short period of time and it’s all Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Abigail Spanberger’s fault.”