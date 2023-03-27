The Orange County Board of Supervisors plans to meet on Tuesday.

The meeting’s agenda includes a presentation from the county administrator on the 2024 fiscal year budget and a discussion of planned renovations to the county’s Gordon and Sedwick buildings.

The Gordon Building, at 112 W. Main St. in Orange houses offices for the county administration, treasurer, commissioner of the revenue, 911 emergency communications, finance director and human resources.

The Sedwick Building at 146 N. Madison Road in Orange houses offices for the Orange County Recreation Department, voter registration, social services, public library and Office on Youth as well as the offices of the Virginia Cooperative Extension agent.

Tuesday’s meeting is expected to begin at 5 p.m. at the Orange County Public Safety Building at 11282 Government Center Drive in Orange.