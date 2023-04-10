Transportation, capital improvements as well as public hearings on taxes and tax relief are on the schedule for the Orange County Board of Supervisors’ Tuesday work session and regular meeting.

At the work session, supervisors plan to talk with representatives from the Virginia Department of Transportation about the development of the county’s Secondary Six-Year Plan. The plan outlines planned spending for transportation and infrastructure improvement projects from fiscal years 2024 through 2029.

Then in the regular meeting, supervisors are scheduled to discuss funding requests that are part of the draft Capital Improvements Plan for fiscal years 2024 to 2028. These requests include equipment for fire and emergency medical services, public library computers and funding debt for Orange County Public School buses. A total of $7.5 million from this plan are included in Orange County’s proposed 2024 budget, which the board plans to adopt on April 25.

During the regular meeting, supervisors also will consider amendments to increase some building permit and inspection fees by an average of 21.7% and will also consider an amendment to increase the cigarette tax rate from 12 to 40 cents per pack. The board will also consider amending tax relief programs for certain elderly and disabled residents, allowing property owners with financial worth of $30,000 more to qualify for relief.

Tuesday’s meeting is expected to be held in the Orange County Public Safety Building at 11282 Government Center Drive in Orange. The work session is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., and the regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.