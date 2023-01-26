Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos to resign at year's end

Orange County Sheriff Mark A. Amos will retire at the end of this year after more than 35 years serving the county and over 15 years at the helm of the sheriff’s office.

“I want to start off by thanking the citizens of Orange County,” Amos said in his retirement announcement on Wednesday addressed to Orange County residents. “I hope that I have served you well.”

Amos said that in 14 of the past 15 years as sheriff, Orange County has maintained the lowest crime rate of all surrounding counties, a list that includes Madison, Culpeper, Spotsylvania, Louisa, Albemarle and Greene counties.

He also said that he worked with the county’s board of supervisors to guarantee raises for deputies in order to compete with salaries in those counties.

In addition, Amos said, “we have been able to expand our office personnel to keep up with the growing population and demands of the county and its citizens.”

Orange County’s population as of the 2020 census was 36,254, an increase of 8.3% over the 2010 figures and more than 50% higher than when Amos first began working in Orange County.

Under his direction, Amos said, the sheriff’s office also implemented a new records management system and an improved radio system for deputies and communications personnel.

He also said he played a role in the construction of a new public safety building in Orange County to better serve those communications officers as well as first responders.

Amos also highlighted the 2007 creation of the Orange County Citizens Police Academy, which has now taught more than 400 Orange County residents basic law enforcement functions and educated them on the daily operations of the sheriff’s office.

Amos said his retirement will be effective Dec. 31.

“It has been a true honor to have served this community,” he said. “Thank you again for your continued support and may God bless you.”