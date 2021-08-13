Orange County man killed in crash on Stony Point Road

A Wednesday afternoon car crash on Stony Point Road claimed the life of an Orange County man, according to Albemarle County police.

Austen French Jones, 33, was killed in the crash, police said. He was a passenger in one of two vehicles involved.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

The crash was reported on Stony Point Road between Stony Point Pass and Turkey Sag Road. The impact reportedly trapped one passenger inside a vehicle while another passenger was ejected into nearby woods.

The crash closed the road for several hours Wednesday as police and crews rescued vehicle occupants, investigated the wreck and cleared the roadway.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.

It was the fifth traffic fatality the team has investigated this year.