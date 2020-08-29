Opioid lacing suspected in rash of local heroin overdoses

Health officials are warning that some heroin being sold in the area could prove a fatal fix as the drug may be mixed with fentanyl or similarly strong opioids.

Officials plan to distribute free Naloxone, an antidote for an opioid overdose better known as Narcan, to help combat the deadly batch.

According to the Thomas Jefferson Health Department, the University of Virginia Medical Center reported six heroin overdoses in a recent 24-hour period. No information on the patients was released to protect medical records and privacy.

“Opioid overdoses are on the rise throughout the country and we want to help keep our communities safe,” said Dr. Denise Bonds, health district director. “We are issuing this alert to notify individuals who may be using substances of a potentially contaminated batch of heroin.”

District officials said they do not know from where the heroin originated, from whom or where it was purchased or what dealers used to cut the heroin. The rash of overdoses leads officials to fear it was fentanyl or a derivative.