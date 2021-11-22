One person killed in Charlottesville apartment fire

An unidentified adult died over the weekend after sustaining injuries in a fire, the Charlottesville Fire Department said Monday.
Firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to the report of a fire in an apartment on the 1200 block of Carlton Avenue. Once on the scene, the firefighters quickly entered the burning apartment and extinguished the blaze, according to the release. They found and rescued one adult from the apartment. That person was taken to a local hospital where they later died.
The Charlottesville Fire Marshals are investigating the fire to determine a cause. The fire department encouraged everyone to check their smoke alarms monthly. Alarms older than 10 years must be replaced, according to the release.— Staff reports