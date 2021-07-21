 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person dies in Cherry Avenue house fire
0 comments
top story

One person dies in Cherry Avenue house fire

  • 0
Charlottesville Fire Department

One person died and two others were critically injured in a house fire early Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue, according to a news release from the city of Charlottesville.

City firefighters responded quickly to the house fire and were able to remove one person who was trapped in the house. That person and two others who escaped the building were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center; however, one occupant died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the release.

The Charlottesville Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire to determine the cause, according to the release. The house itself was destroyed.

The Charlottesville Fire Department also encouraged the community to check their smoke alarms and make sure they have working smoke alarms on every floor. Any smoke alarm that is more than 10 years old should be replaced.

— Staff reports

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

McConnell: Infrastructure vote a stunt set to fail

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert