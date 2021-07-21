One person dies in Cherry Avenue house fire

One person died and two others were critically injured in a house fire early Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue, according to a news release from the city of Charlottesville.

City firefighters responded quickly to the house fire and were able to remove one person who was trapped in the house. That person and two others who escaped the building were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center; however, one occupant died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the release.

The Charlottesville Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire to determine the cause, according to the release. The house itself was destroyed.

The Charlottesville Fire Department also encouraged the community to check their smoke alarms and make sure they have working smoke alarms on every floor. Any smoke alarm that is more than 10 years old should be replaced.

— Staff reports