Dallas Medina, one of at least three men charged in connection with a white nationalist torch march on the Grounds of the University of Virginia nearly six years ago, received a bail modification from a local judge late last week.

The order, signed Thursday by Judge Claude Worrell, overturns a magistrate’s rule that Medina had to remain in the commonwealth.

“The defendant has been having to stay in hotels,” Medina’s attorney wrote in a bail-modification motion. “The defendant would like also to return to his job.”

Worrell’s April 20 order requires Medina, who lives in Ravenna, Ohio, to stay in Ohio unless he’s traveling to Virginia to face his criminal charge of using a burning object for racial intimidation. His attorney, Mike Hallahan, said in court that Medina works for a tree surgeon.

Prosecutors allege that Medina, now 29, was one of several hundred white nationalists who carried flaming torches and shouted phrases including “Blood and soil” and “Jews will not replace us” on the night of Aug. 11, 2017. Burning an object for racial intimidation is a felony in Virginia punishable by as many as five years in jail.

From a prosecutor’s statements in court last week, it appears that the actions of certain marchers who surrounded a group of counterprotesters that had linked arms around the statue of Thomas Jefferson at UVa’s Rotunda the night of Aug. 11 ran afoul of the law.

When Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley announced the opening of three sealed indictments on April 17, he called the investigation “active and ongoing.”

Two others similarly indicted have been less successful in gaining pre-trial freedom than Medina.

Tyler Bradley Dykes of Bluffton, South Carolina, also appeared for a bail hearing last week, but his possible participation in recent banner-hanging and suspicions of swastika-stickering seemed to convince Worrell that “continued activities” posed a community threat and denied bail for Dykes.

A third alleged torch-bearer, 45-year-old Will Zachary Smith, of Nacona, Texas, has his bail hearing slated for May 3.