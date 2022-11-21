 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One dead after Orange County crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a vehicle crash in Orange County between a truck and a Saturn that resulted in one death.

On Friday, Nov. 18 a 2018 Freightliner bucket truck was traveling south on Route 522 when it attempted a left turn onto Route 663 and collided with a northbound 2005 Saturn ION.

The driver of the Saturn, Amanda C. Goodman, 31, of Rapidan, Va., died at the crash scene as a result of her injuries. Goodman was not wearing a seatbelt. Meanwhile, the driver of the Freightliner, Robert S. Snow, 61, of Orange, Va., was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured in the crash.

Snow was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and not having a valid commercial driver's license. He was transported to the Central Virginia Regional Jail where he was held on a secured bond.   

The crash remains under investigation.

