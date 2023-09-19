A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Louisa County in the early morning hours Monday.

Virginia State Police said officers responded to a reported crash at about 1:10 a.m. Monday on the interstate near the 141 mile marker.

"A 2015 Dodge Caravan ran off the road to the left and struck a guardrail," Sgt. Jessica Shehan said in a statement issued later in the day. "The vehicle rolled over before landing upright on top of the guardrail."

The 29-year-old driver, Noah Stephen Magnus of Fredericksburg, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, Shehan said.

Magnus was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

This crash remains under investigation, according to Virginia State Police.