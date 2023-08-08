One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning that was caused by a fallen tree on Thomas Jefferson Parkway near Monticello.

Another person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin is notified, authorities said.

Albemarle police said in a Tuesday Facebook post the crash occurred on the parkway, also known as state Route 53, after a “vehicle was struck by a fallen tree." The post did not say how the second vehicle was involved.

Albemarle County police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress.

The stretch of the parkway between Route 20 and Milton Road was closed for several hours Tuesday morning. It was reopened as of midday.