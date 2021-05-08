On second Mother's Day of pandemic, seniors getting back closer to normal life

Since vaccination, the staff at Our Lady of Peace has worked to bring back meals in the dining room and social activities, though with restrictions such as masking and capacity limits. Still, residents are excited about getting back closer to normal.

“It’s sort of a relief and a freedom that I could go out again,” Tollefson said. “I could make my own decision about walking down the hall or whatever I wanted to do. I think that was probably good for all of us, just to know that I can walk out the door or I can walk out the hallway. It helps and gives us a little feeling of freedom anyway.”

Now that she can leave the building, Tollefson wants to go shopping for a new blouse and toothpaste, to name a few of the items on her list.

“I’ve got five or six things that I want to look at,” she said. “I might not be able to do all the walking. But again, I like the idea. Go shopping and look for what I want. Going to the market doesn’t thrill me.”

Haden was able to start visiting her mother when Our Lady of the Peace resumed scheduled, indoor visits in January. Now, she can also take her mother to doctor appointments off-site and on other outings. For Easter, they had lunch at the Timberwood Grill near Forest Lakes.