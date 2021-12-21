Omicron most dominant strain; makes vaccination essential

Right at this moment very little. Our goal for omicron should be prevention and not treatment, as today an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. The Pfizer pill for COVID-19 that blocks the viral protease (preventing assembly of new infectious virus) is up to 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 severe enough to result in hospitalization. It however will not be immediately available as it is just going into mass production. Merck also has an antiviral pill that inhibits the ability of virus to make copies of its genome, which while less effective in clinical trials than the Pfizer medicine should also be available soon. In the interim the only anti-Spike monoclonal antibody known to work for omicron is sotrovimab which is in short supply (only 55,000 doses for the entire country available this week from the CDC).