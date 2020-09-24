Officials putting together emergency response group to include businesses, nonprofits

“We saw during the initial COVID response that this organization could have helped a lot as far as determining what services were needed and who could handle it,” Street said. “For instance, we had a sudden need for face masks and a lot of people were sewing them. We could have put people together to make distribution smoother.”

There are currently more than 70 similar organizations in 56 locations, including states and U.S. territories. In Virginia, similar VOADs exist in the Tidewater and Northern Virginia regions.

The local regional emergency management office also sponsors the area’s Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, which trains citizens in first aid, search and rescue and other aspects of responding to emergencies in their neighborhoods.

“CERT is individual training while VOAD is on the organizational level to bring resources together with where needs are located,” Street said. “There are a lot of resources in Charlottesville and Albemarle County and this would help the entire region have access to those in a disaster.”

Street said another meeting will be held, most likely virtually, in November to get input into the organization from those who are interested.

“This is a community effort and we want to create something that’s useful for those organizations,” she said. “It’s important to get a good idea what that looks like.”

