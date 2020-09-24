Officials putting together emergency response group to include businesses, nonprofits

When the winds blow, the trees fall and the lights go out, there are businesses and organizations willing to help, provided they can find the people who need it.
Making those connections is the impetus behind a new organization being developed by regional emergency management officials who hope to bring groups and businesses together now so they can help out later.
Called Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, or VOAD, the group is being organized through the regional Office of Emergency Management.
The office is working with the Albemarle County Emergency Management Office as well as Charlottesville officials and the University of Virginia. The organization will operate in Albemarle, Louisa, Greene, Nelson and Fluvanna counties as well as Charlottesville.
The new group will include faith-based organizations such as the Salvation Army, community-based groups like the American Red Cross, other non-profits, businesses and government agencies interested in volunteering
“We had a VOAD organization back in 2015 and 2016 and we’re giving it another shot,” said Maribel Street, regional emergency management coordinator. “The idea is increase communications so that organizations and businesses know what’s needed and know where they can help or who can help.”
The organization is based on the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, founded more than a half-century ago in the wake of Hurricane Camille, which left widespread destruction from the Gulf Coast to Nelson County.
According to the national organization, the idea behind VOAD is to join governmental, private sector and nonprofit organizations to prevent serving the stricken community in a haphazard fashion. After Camille, some communities received help from numerous groups while others received nigh onto no help whatsoever.
“Unnecessary duplication of effort often occurred, while at the same time, other needs were not met,” the national organization’s website states. “People who wanted to volunteer to help their neighbors affected by disaster were often frustrated by the variety of organizations competing in some areas of service or the total lack of opportunities to serve other apparent urgent needs.”
Training, the website notes, is limited or unavailable during a disaster response and must be done before it strikes.
“Recognizing that all sectors of society must work together to foster more resilient, self-reliant communities nationwide, we facilitate partnerships with federal, state and local emergency management and other governmental agencies, as well as for-profit corporations, foundations, and educational and research institutions,” the national group’s website states.
The regional Thomas Jefferson Area VOAD would provide communication, coordination, collaboration, and cooperation among groups to make serving the community and responding to disasters smoother, even if not seamless.
“We saw during the initial COVID response that this organization could have helped a lot as far as determining what services were needed and who could handle it,” Street said. “For instance, we had a sudden need for face masks and a lot of people were sewing them. We could have put people together to make distribution smoother.”
There are currently more than 70 similar organizations in 56 locations, including states and U.S. territories. In Virginia, similar VOADs exist in the Tidewater and Northern Virginia regions.
The local regional emergency management office also sponsors the area’s Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, which trains citizens in first aid, search and rescue and other aspects of responding to emergencies in their neighborhoods.
“CERT is individual training while VOAD is on the organizational level to bring resources together with where needs are located,” Street said. “There are a lot of resources in Charlottesville and Albemarle County and this would help the entire region have access to those in a disaster.”
Street said another meeting will be held, most likely virtually, in November to get input into the organization from those who are interested.
“This is a community effort and we want to create something that’s useful for those organizations,” she said. “It’s important to get a good idea what that looks like.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.