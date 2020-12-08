Officials prepping for predicted patients from COVID wave

Last week, U.S. Centers for Disease Control officials, using nearly two dozen forecasting models, predicted more than a million new COVID cases could be diagnosed across the country between Thanksgiving and Dec. 15.

Reid said UVa COVID unit beds will available to Central Virginians. If the beds are not filled by locals and the hospital has capacity, it will offer beds to patients in other Virginia communities that are struggling to provide care, much as it did this spring.

“We try to help out anybody we can, but if our own numbers get higher it makes it harder to help,” Reid said. “We have to look at it day-to-day. We are a local hospital and we take care of those in area first, if we can.”

Reid said the region has been lucky in that cases have remained low and the hospital system has not been slammed by a large number of patients in a small amount of time.

“One of the struggles everyone has had is staffing and we’ve been lucky that we haven’t had the same situation as they’re having in Texas, Wisconsin and Michigan,” he said. “We haven’t been in a situation where we wear our staff out and we don’t want to be in that situation.”