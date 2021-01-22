Officials plead for patience with vaccination program

Bonds said the move to 1b was made before she fully understood the severity of the vaccine shortage and how allocations would be limited moving forward.

“But we feel like that's still the right decision because that is the group that is the highest risk of dying,” she said. “We are prioritizing, particularly within 1b, those individuals over the age of 75 that really have the highest risk.”

As they figure out how to distribute the 2,950 doses, Bonds said that the district is taking into consideration the fact COVID-19 has disproportionately affected people of color.

“And we said, it's going to take months,” she said. “Please be patient. We're going to try to use appropriate medical prioritization and equity as we develop all of our plans.”

The state has not yet released a complete breakdown of how many doses each health district is getting moving forward or how many they have received since the vaccine was first distributed in mid-December. That’s one of several data issues that have hindered the state’s vaccination program.