Nurse turns one-time horse barn into Fluvanna’s newest medical facility

“I’ve noticed that over the past few years, several health care providers retired or moved away,” she said. “So I know I’m filling a void.”

Nikki Tardiff, a Palmyra resident and one of Beyer’s first patients, agreed.

“In the past, I would have to go to Charlottesville or find a MedExpress for health care needs for me or my family. I’m happy that we now have this resource locally.”

Tardiff said that she, her husband and two children will use the Fluvanna Health Clinic for their primary care needs for years to come. And, she’s impressed by Beyer’s knowledge and demeanor.

“To me, she is very confident in the decisions she makes, and as a patient, that makes me feel comfortable. If she doesn’t know the answer to a problem, Amy goes out of her way to get it.”

Beyer said health care is a team enterprise, even when you run an independently owned practice.

“In my years being a family nurse practitioner, I have made many connections with many specialists in the area. That means that I can easily reach out, or refer my patients where I think they need to go.”