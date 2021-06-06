Nurse turns one-time horse barn into Fluvanna’s newest medical facility

Residents of the Fluvanna County area have a new health care facility at their disposal. The brainchild of nurse practitioner Amy Beyer, the Fluvanna Health Clinic opened last month and offers primary care, sports and work physicals, telehealth, sick visits and lab work.
“As a family nurse practitioner, I see people from all ages, just like any other primary care physician,” said Beyer, 35. “For the moment, the clinic is a one-person operation, but as I grow my business, I expect to hire additional staff.”
For Beyer, who earned a bachelor’s of science in nursing at Liberty University in 2007 and a master’s of science at James Madison University, opening her own clinic is a dream come true.
For the past eight years she worked at several medical facilities in the area, including at the University of Virginia, and she did contract work as a self-employed FNP.
When she and her family moved to a home on the Thomas Jefferson Parkway in Fluvanna, and she saw the large barn that came with the property, Beyer made her decision: That barn was to become her independently owned health care practice.
“I have always been very entrepreneurial,” Beyer said. “Starting my own business has been on my mind for a long time.”
But converting an old barn into a medical facility didn’t happen overnight.
“There’s some history to that barn as well,” Beyer said. “It used to be a pole barn where horses were kept. Later, the barn was enclosed and housed a florist. So when we bought it a few years ago, it’s an understatement to say it was in a less desirable condition.”
It didn’t deter the Fluvanna County High School graduate. She and her husband, Stephen, also a Fluvanna native, began remodeling the barn well over a year ago.
“We did it all ourselves,” Beyer said. “Even my 12-year old son pitched in and helped out as much as he could.”
Fluvanna County helped Beyer with rezoning and permits, so she could practice in the remodeled barn. She called the process with the county “very smooth.”
“We are excited for Amy, and it’s always great to see important services like these offered locally,” said Bryan Rothamel, economic development coordinator for the county. “Small businesses are the backbone of this community and, as a county, we try to be as welcoming as we can to new businesses coming to Fluvanna, while also making sure they meet the standard of this community.”
The result is a state-of-the-art medical facility, with three patient rooms, a roomy waiting area and a lab.
According to Beyer, there’s a need for her services in Fluvanna.
“I’ve noticed that over the past few years, several health care providers retired or moved away,” she said. “So I know I’m filling a void.”
Nikki Tardiff, a Palmyra resident and one of Beyer’s first patients, agreed.
“In the past, I would have to go to Charlottesville or find a MedExpress for health care needs for me or my family. I’m happy that we now have this resource locally.”
Tardiff said that she, her husband and two children will use the Fluvanna Health Clinic for their primary care needs for years to come. And, she’s impressed by Beyer’s knowledge and demeanor.
“To me, she is very confident in the decisions she makes, and as a patient, that makes me feel comfortable. If she doesn’t know the answer to a problem, Amy goes out of her way to get it.”
Beyer said health care is a team enterprise, even when you run an independently owned practice.
“In my years being a family nurse practitioner, I have made many connections with many specialists in the area. That means that I can easily reach out, or refer my patients where I think they need to go.”
But above all, Beyer said, she’s happy to be able to give back to the place where she grew up, and later settled.
“I love this community, and I’m so happy that I’m in a position to give back and make a difference in the lives of my neighbors,” she said.
Fluvanna Health Clinic accepts Medicare and most major insurance plans. The clinic is currently operating by appointment only. For more information, visit fluvannahealthcare.com or call (434) 423-4311.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially welcome the clinic to the community is planned for July 17.