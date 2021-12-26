Nunes SCOVA appeal remains alive ahead of his congressional resignation

“The time has come to reopen the Internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship,” Nunes said in a press release. “The United States of America made the dream of the Internet a reality and it will be an American company that restores the dream. I’m humbled and honored President Trump has asked me to lead the mission and the world class team that will deliver on this promise.”

Although Nunes will soon be leaving office, his Virginia defamation lawsuit appeal remains alive, for the time being. According to media law experts, people serving in elected positions of power typically have a higher threshold of proof for defamation. It remains to be seen whether Nunes’ tendency to sue critics will continue as he takes on his new, less public position.

The lawsuit and appeal both cite a May 2018 article from The Fresno Bee — initially titled “A yacht, cocaine, prostitutes: Winery partly owned by Nunes sued after fundraiser event“ — that details a 2016 lawsuit filed against Alpha Omega Winery, a California organization partially owned by Nunes.

In the suit, a former employee alleged she suffered civil rights violations, intentional infliction of emotional distress and sexual harassment while working a charity cruise.