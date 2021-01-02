Notable Charlottesville-area deaths of the past year

Henry J. Abraham, 98, of Albemarle County, Feb. 26. He was born in Germany and sent to the United States by his mother when she saw the rise of the Nazi party. He worked to support his parents, who came to the U.S. after being released from concentration camps after Krystallnacht. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1942 and became a citizen in 1943. He served as an interrogator during World War II and translated Third Reich documents for the Allies during the Nuremburg War Crimes trials. He left the military in 1946 and used the G.I. Bill benefits to attend college. He joined the UVa faculty in government and foreign affairs in 1972 and he retired in 1997. He received the Thomas Jefferson Award from UVa and a host of other honors from university organizations and societies. He wrote 13 books and served the U.S. Department of State as a lecturer in 65 countries.