Northern Albemarle customers told to boil water following water main break

The Albemarle County Service Authority is advising customers in northern Albemarle to boil their tap water due to a water main break.

According to the authority, there is a water main break on Camelot Drive, and low pressures occurred in the water system. As a precaution, ACSA is asking customers in the Briarwood, North Pines and Camelot neighborhoods to use boiled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said that the Camelot Drive just west of U.S. 29 is closed due to the break. A crew with the Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority will resume repair work at 7 a.m. Monday, a news release said.

The streets affected include: Austin Drive, Lonicera Way, St. Ives Road, Briarwood Drive, Ilex Court, Camelot Drive, Blue Jay Way, Wisteria Drive, Merlin Court, Wren Court, Nandina Court, Jester Lane, Oriole Court, Vibernum Drive, Dorset Court, Hummingbird Lane, Abelia Way, Barnsdale Road, Whitney Court, Mahonia Drive, Heather Court, forsythia Lane, Sparrow Lane, Sunset Drive, Meadowlark Court, Piney Mountain Road, Silkwood Court, Pocoson Wood Court, Jersey Pine Ridge, Elm Tree Knoll, Elm Tree Court and Boulder View Road.