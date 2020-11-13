Northam announces new COVID-19 restrictions

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It will have an effect,” he said.

He encouraged people to call their favorite restaurant and order carry out to keep them going.

George Hodson, with Veritas Winery, said that aside from weddings and events, he’s not expecting the new restrictions to have a huge impact on them, since the establishment closes before 10 p.m.

He’s also president of the Monticello Wine Trail and the Virginia Wineries Association.

Hodson said the restrictions will again increase the level of uncertainty.

“The goal posts are moving again,” he said. “... For those trying to plan for spring weddings, this creates a new seed of uncertainty.”

Hodson, who had served on Northam’s task force for reopening the economy, said he didn’t have a heads up on the new restrictions.

“I’m grateful he gave us the weekend,” he said.

Northam said in a news release that he didn’t want to wait until cases surge in Virginia.