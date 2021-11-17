Nominate your hero for our Distinguished Dozen

Who’s your hero?

Maybe your spouse, partner, child or teacher. Or it could be someone who volunteers in all sorts of community endeavors, a nurse or a respiratory therapist who saved your life. The person could also be someone at your place of worship who keeps things going. It may be a favorite server or someone in your neighborhood who grows beautiful flowers for the community. We all know there are angels among us, but we want to know their names — and what they do!

The Daily Progress wants to know about these special people for our yearly nod to the heroes among us in our “A Distinguished Dozen” series, which starts Dec. 24. Your nominations need to be in by Dec. 3 (even though a certain new editor initially said Dec. 10, she was quickly reminded that we need those nominations sooner rather than later.) The Daily Progress staff will review all nominees and pick the dozen honorees. Then, reporters will write a profile story about them and their good deeds. We will publish a story every day for 12 days.

Please send a short description of the person (or people) you want to nominate to editor Lynne Anderson at vanderson@dailyprogress.com.