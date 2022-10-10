No fees for big dogs as Charlottesville shelter looks to up adoptions

Charlottesville and Albemarle County’s animal shelter and adoption center is giving away its biggest dogs for free.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or CASPCA, is eliminating adoption fees for all dogs over one year old and weighing in at over 40 pounds from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16.

The week-long initiative is the shelter’s way of debunking harmful myths about the hassles of owning big dogs.

“Each dog has its own unique needs, regardless of how big or small it is,” Angie Gunter, chief executive officer of the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, said in a written release. “We have large adult dogs that are happy to spend their days lounging on the couch, many that enjoy playing with other dogs, and others that get along with everyone they meet.”

Usual fees associated with adopting can be up to $325 for dogs and up to $150 for cats.

In addition to covering adoption fees, CASPCA will equip animals included in the promotion with spray and neuter treatments, a microchip and up-to-date vaccines.

Interested adopters are still required to complete an application on CASPCA website and will be screened by the shelter’s adoption team to guarantee that they can provide a safe home that is a good fit for the pet.

The shelter has helped create a No Kill community that saves thousands of animals in the region with adequate sheltering, medical care and behavioral services for cats and dogs.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA also offers free adoptions for veterans all year round. It is open for adoptions Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.