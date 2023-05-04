Robert James Wayne, the Charlottesville man arrested Wednesday on numerous charges including malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony, was denied bail in his first court appearance.

"Given the nature of the charges, I am not going to set bond at this time," said Charlottesville General District Court Judge Andrew Sneathern at the close of a brief hearing Thursday morning.

Speaking via video feed to Wayne, who is in custody at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, Sneathern did assign Wayne an attorney. Lawyer Michael Hallahan has been asked to defend Wayne, who faces 14 charges.

The 38-year-old Wayne was arrested after police executed a search warrant on a residence in the 400 block of 10th Street near the Dairy Market. While several of the charges are drug offenses, police said that some stemmed from a shooting on Hardy Drive in February of 2022.

"I love you," Wayne's older sister said after the hearing as she waved to Wayne's image on a large video screen at the front of the courtroom.

Sneathern set Wayne's preliminary hearing for June 15.