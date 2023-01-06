 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nine trees to be removed from Downtown Mall next Tuesday

To protect people and buildings, work begins Tuesday, Jan. 10 to remove nine trees on the Downtown Mall. The operation will last about 10 days and include pruning to remove dead and dying limbs, according to the Parks & Recreation Department, which will perform the work.

Most of these trees are willow oaks planted in clusters at the pedestrian mall's 1976 inception.

"The trees in the original plan are placed too close together," wrote James Urban and Keith Pitchford, the authors of a 2015 city-commissioned report. "The design may be a brilliant stroke of urban design, but it defies the basic science and biology of growing trees."

